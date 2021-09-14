Simone Inzaghi ready for Real Madrid: “We will play with the knife between our teeth”

Real Madrid face Inter at San Siro tomorrow evening in their opening fixture of the 2021/22 Champions League. The pair met in the group stage last season, too, with Madrid winning both fixtures and Inter failing to make it out of their group. Madrid made it to the semi-final before being humbled by Chelsea.

Inter won the Scudetto last season but have seen much change over the summer. Antonio Conte, Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi all departed, with Simone Inzaghi heading north to Milan from Lazio. Speaking in comments carried by Marca, Inzaghi said that he’ll be paying close attention to Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, who’s started the season superbly.

“Vinicius is going through a great moment, but if we only look at him we will forget about [Karim] Benzema, [Eden] Hazard or Rodrygo Goes,” he said, paying respect to Madrid’s forwards. “But without a doubt we will be taking special care of Vinicius.

“Against Madrid we will have to be vigilant. They have great dribblers and we must know how to handle them for as long as possible. We will play with the knife between our teeth and we hope to have one of our best nights in front of our fans.”

As well as the aforementioned two, also in Group D are Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk and Moldovan outfit Sheriff. Madrid are in good form, top of La Liga with ten points from four games. They beat Celta Vigo 5-2 on Sunday evening. Inter are fourth in the Serie A table, with seven from three. They drew 2-2 with Sampdoria at the weekend.