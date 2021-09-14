Sevilla name starting lineup ahead of Champions League clash with Salzburg

The Champions League is back, and even the coldest of hearts will be rubbing their hands together in anticipation. Sevilla get things going from a Spanish perspective in this evening’s early kick-off, locking horns with Salzburg at the Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Sevilla are a competent outfit under Julen Lopetegui, the Basque coach who’s gotten the best out of the squad assembled by Monchi. They’ve finished fourth in consecutive seasons in La Liga, and currently sit sixth in the league table with a game in hand.

Lille and Wolfsburg are the other clubs in what’s the kindest group in this season’s draw. Sevilla, the kings of the Europa League, will be keen to transfer their pedigree to Europe’s top table. They made it to the last 16 last season only to suffer a humbling at the hands of Erling Haaland and Borussia Dortmund.

Lopetegui opted for a 4-3-3 formation, with Bono starting in goal behind a back four of Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos and Marcos Acuna. Fernando will sit in midfield, with Joan Jordan and Ivan Rakitic either side of him. Youssef En-Nesyri will lead the line, flanked by Suso and Papu Gomez.