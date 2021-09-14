Neville and Carragher debate Cristiano and Messi’s supremacy while Hoeness hits out at Barcelona

Neville and Carragher argue over whether Cristiano or Messi is the greatest footballer of all time

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in the Premier League has sparked hysteria. The Portuguese has rejoined Manchester United after over a decade away, spent in La Liga with Real Madrid and Serie A with Juventus. He made his second debut for the club at the weekend, scoring a brace in a 4-1 defeat of Newcastle United.

Read more here.

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness: “Barcelona are actually bankrupt”

Barcelona welcome Bayern Munich to Camp Nou this evening in the opening game of the 2021/22 Champions League. The last time these two giants of the European game met was in the infamous 8-2 beating Bayern administered to Barcelona in Lisbon in the quarter-final of the 2019/20 Champions League.

Read more here.

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness reveals David Alaba said his dream was to join Barcelona

Uli Hoeness revealed, in Marca, an interesting tidbit about David Alaba, who left Bayern to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer. “He told me once: ‘My dream is still to play at Barcelona one day.’ So I said to him: ‘Do you want to negotiate with the president or the bankruptcy administrator?’”

Read more here.