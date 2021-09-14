Neville and Carragher argue over whether Cristiano or Messi is the greatest footballer of all time

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in the Premier League has sparked hysteria. The Portuguese has rejoined Manchester United after over a decade away, spent in La Liga with Real Madrid and Serie A with Juventus. He made his second debut for the club at the weekend, scoring a brace in a 4-1 defeat of Newcastle United.

Lionel Messi, his great rival, has also been on the move this summer. He left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain to team up with Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, turning the French side into Champions League favourites overnight. He’s also in fine fettle, scoring a hat-trick for Argentina in a World Cup qualifier against Bolivia during the international break just gone.

Both players making moves in the same summer has sparked an old debate; which one is better? Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher got into an argument about it on Monday evening. The former believes that Cristiano is the best player of all time while the latter believes that Messi is the best player of all time.