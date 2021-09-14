Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness: “Barcelona are actually bankrupt”

Barcelona welcome Bayern Munich to Camp Nou this evening in the opening game of the 2021/22 Champions League. The last time these two giants of the European game met was in the infamous 8-2 beating Bayern administered to Barcelona in Lisbon in the quarter-final of the 2019/20 Champions League.

Speaking with Radio Bavaria in comments carried by Marca, Bayern president Uli Hoeness has been speaking of the mess the Catalan club have found themselves in. In Germany, he revealed, Barcelona would be “a case for a judge responsible for insolvency. Barcelona are actually bankrupt”.

He also spoke about the difficulties of competing against state-owned clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, who’ve moved so aggressively in this past transfer window in securing the signature of the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.

Joining Barcelona and Bayern in Group E are Portuguese side Benfica and Ukrainian outfit Dynamo Kyiv. Ronald Koeman’s side are seventh in La Liga, three points off first-placed Real Madrid with a game in hand. Bayern are second in the Bundesliga, two points off first-placed Wolfsburg with four games played.