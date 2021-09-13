Watch: Jose Mourinho celebrates victory in his 1,000th game in typical style

Jose Mourinho took his 1000th game in management last night, and did so in customary fashion. Roma were playing Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico and it was 1-1 heading into injury time. That’s when Stephan El Shaarawy struck to give Roma a late and decisive lead. Mourinho celebrated by running down the sideline, reminiscent of something he did as Porto coach at Old Trafford when facing Manchester United in the Champions League.

José Mourinho celebrating after a 92nd minute winner from El Shaarawy… on his 1000th game as professional manager. 🔴🇵🇹 #Mourinho 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ games

6️⃣3️⃣9️⃣🥇wins

2️⃣5️⃣🏆 trophiespic.twitter.com/ZQFTUKosEJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 12, 2021

Mourinho has won 639 of his 1,000 games, and won 25 trophies throughout a storied career. His latest challenge lies in Serie A; he wants to elevate Roma to the elite of the elite, and took over from Paulo Fonseca this past summer. So far, so good in the Eternal City; his team are top of the table with three games played after enjoying a 100% start to the season.

“I told everyone lies!” Mourinho said post-game in comments carried by Fabrizio Romano. “I had been saying to the team for days that this 1000th game was not important to me, but I had an incredible fear of losing! Luckily we won and I was running like a child today because I was feeling 12 years old, not 58.”

The Portuguese made his name in the game with Porto, whom he remarkably led to the Champions League title in 2004. He joined Chelsea from them, creating one of the most fearsome sides in the history of English football, and has also enjoyed distinguished spells in Serie A with Inter and La Liga with Real Madrid.