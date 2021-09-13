Pogba leaning toward staying at United as Vinicius escapes punishment for celebration

Paul Pogba leaning toward staying at Manchester United rather than joining Real Madrid

Paul Pogba is leaning toward staying at Manchester United and renewing his contract with the club according to The Athletic. The French playmaker’s deal at Old Trafford is set to expire in the summer of 2022, and both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in acquiring his services.

Vinicius Junior won’t be sanctioned by La Liga for his celebration against Celta Vigo

Vinicius Junior won’t be sanctioned by La Liga for his celebration for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu last night according to Marca. Madrid won the game, their first back at the Bernabeu, 5-2 thanks to a hat-trick from Karim Benzema as well as goals from Vinicius and debutant Eduardo Camavinga. Vinicius leaped into the crowd in celebration, a no-no in times coloured by Coronavirus.

Hector Bellerin employed a data consultancy firm to choose which club to join from Arsenal

Hector Bellerin joined Real Betis from Arsenal on a season-long loan deal this summer, and it was a move carefully considered from the player’s perspective according to The Athletic. The Spaniard actually employed football data consultancy firm Analytics FC to find the best destination for him.

