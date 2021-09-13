Paul Pogba leaning toward staying at Manchester United rather than joining Real Madrid

Paul Pogba is leaning toward staying at Manchester United and renewing his contract with the club according to The Athletic. The French playmaker’s deal at Old Trafford is set to expire in the summer of 2022, and both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in acquiring his services.

United have started the season well, however, and there’s a clear air of positivity about the club. They beat Newcastle United 4-1 at the weekend, and have also seen off Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, drawing with Southampton. They’re top of the Premier League with four games played.

Pogba is said to have been enthused by the business United have done this window. Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the club from Juventus, while Jadon Sancho has been prised from Borussia Dortmund and Raphael Varane has been taken from the Santiago Bernabeu. United look better placed to challenge for the Premier League and the Champions League than they have in years.