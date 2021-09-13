Manchester United have tweeted about Cristiano Ronaldo 114 times since re-signing him

Manchester United have tweeted about Cristiano Ronaldo 114 times between the day he joined the club and yesterday morning according to The Athletic. The former Real Madrid man rejoined the English club from Juventus at the tail end of this summer’s transfer window, sparking hysteria in Manchester.

Cristiano is expected to help United return to the elite of the elite, to help the club get back to challenging for the Premier League and the Champions League. The Portuguese was, of course, a key part of their last victory in the latter back in 2008, when they beat Chelsea. He scored a brace on his debut this past Saturday as United beat Newcastle United 4-1 at Old Trafford.

Cristiano brings a lot to the table off the pitch, too. United gained a quite remarkable 3.7m followers across their social media channels in the 24 hour period after he signed, and the post announcing his signature on both Twitter and Instagram became the most-liked by a sports team in history on each platform.