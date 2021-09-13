David Alaba offers Real Madrid fitness boost ahead of Inter Milan clash

Real Madrid star David Alaba has returned to their matchday squad for their crunch midweek trip away to Inter Milan.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side face the Serie A giants in their first European tie of the season after picking up a 5-2 win against Celta Vigo on their return to domestic action this weekend.

Los Blancos remain top of the pile in Spanish football with an unbeaten start to the domestic season and Alaba’s return will provide a key boost his squad options in the coming days.

However, despite the positive news on the Austrian’s comeback to fitness and to the squad, Ancelotti is without five players for the trip to Italy on September 15.

Gareth Bale is a another key absentee for Ancelotti alongside Toni Kroos and full back pair Marcelo and Ferland Mendy.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V INTER MILAN

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Alaba; Modric, Casemiro, Valverde; Hazard, Benzema, Vinicius Jr