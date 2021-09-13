Dani Alves leaves Sao Paulo and become a free agent

Dani Alves returned to Brazil in 2019 after a highly successful career in Europe. His contract with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end and he decided to head for Sao Paulo and play, according to Marca, for his childhood club. Two seasons later, however, the experience hasn’t ended in the manner he’d have liked.

Alves became the highest paid footballer in South America upon his return, but he wasn’t paid in full for either of his two campaigns in the Brasileirao. He’s still owed €3m by the club. This led to a dispute between the two parties and has resulted in Alves leaving the club and, at 38, becoming a free agent once again.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to MLS, Boca Juniors, River Plate and the Middle East. The right-back, formerly, of course, of La Liga sides Sevilla and Barcelona, captained his country to the gold medal in the Olympic Games this past summer in Tokyo, becoming the most decorated footballer of all time. His intention is now to earn a place in Tite’s Brazilian squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.