Braithwaite out until 2022, Alves leaves Sao Paulo and Alaba returns for Inter Milan trip

Braithwaite out until 2022 after knee surgery

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite has suffered a patellofemoral injury to his left knee that will require surgery according to a club statement released this morning.

Alves leaves Sao Paulo on a free transfer

Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves has left Brazilian club Sao Paulo on a free transfer.

The veteran full back has moved on from the club after returning to his native country in 2019 following a spell in France with Paris Saint-Germain.

Alaba returns for Inter Milan clash

Real Madrid star David Alaba has returned to their matchday squad for their crunch midweek trip away to Inter Milan.

However, despite the positive news on the Austrian’s comeback to fitness and to the squad, Carlo Ancelotti is without five players for the trip to Italy on September 15.

Gareth Bale is a another key absentee for Ancelotti alongside Toni Kroos and full back pair Marcelo and Ferland Mendy.

