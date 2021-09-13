Barcelona confirm that Martin Braithwaite will need to undergo surgery due to knee injury

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite has suffered a patellofemoral injury to his left knee that will require surgery according to a club statement released this morning. The Danish footballer had been trying conservative treatment, but it’s now become clear that intervention is necessary. An idea of how long he’ll be out for will be clearer post-operation.

❗ COMUNICADO MÉDICO @MartinBraith será intervenido quirúrgicamente en los próximos días 🔗 Más información: https://t.co/hB4tBGvXG7 pic.twitter.com/J8pQ7h2KLx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) September 13, 2021

Braithwaite’s absence is a blow for Barcelona given they’re light on operatives in the final third. Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati are all also out injured, while Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann have both left the club this past transfer window. Braithwaite has played 226 minutes in La Liga so far this season, directly participating in three goals.

Barcelona face a difficult season. Given the departure of Messi and Griezmann they’re now heavily reliant on their younger guns to step up to the plate and help the club compete in La Liga and the Champions League. They opened the season with a 4-2 defeat of Real Sociedad before drawing 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao and recording a 2-1 win over Getafe. Bayern Munich are up next.