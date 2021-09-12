Celta Vigo La Liga

WATCH: Karim Benzema levels for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo

Real Madrid have secured an immediate response to going 1-0 behind in their La Liga clash at home to Celta Vigo.

Celta did look to have spoilt the party on Real Madrid’s return to action at the newly redeveloped Estadio Santiago Bernabeu tonight with a shock early goal in the capital.

Despite scoring just once this season, Celta need just three minutes to take the lead in Madrid, as Santi Mina pounced on a defensive mix up from the hosts to power home.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side produced an instant reaction, with Matias Dituro called into action to keep out the returning Eden Hazard.

But with Los Blancos beginning to stamp their authority on the game before the half hour mark, skipper Karim Benzema produced a vital equaliser.

Fede Valverde’s determined burst into the box was not tracked by the visitors defence and his cut back was bulleted home by the on form Benzema.

