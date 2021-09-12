WATCH: Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr fire Real Madrid ahead against Celta Vigo

Quick fire second half goals from Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have put Real Madrid 3-2 in front at home to Celta Vigo.

The Galicians have proven to be a testing challenge for Carlo Ancelotti’s side on their highly anticipated return to competitive action at the newly redeveloped Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Santi Mina’s early goal and Franco Cervi’s clever strike cancelled out Benzema’s first equaliser in a goal filled first half in the Spanish capital.

However, with the pressure on Ancelotti’s men to react after the restart, the evergreen Benzema produced an immediate response.

Miguel Gutierrez’s floated cross found the French international in space inside the box and he powered a header beyond Matias Dituro.

Benzema’s breakthrough turned the tide in Real Madrid’s favour on the hour mark with the veteran forward releasing the Brazilian in behind to fire the hosts in front.

Vini Jr scores again…and he jumps into the stands to celebrate with the Bernabeu fans! 🙌 Real Madrid trailed 2-1 at half time, but it's now 3-2 after just 10 minutes of the second half ⚪ pic.twitter.com/KP37NLZSma — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 12, 2021

A draw at full time would maintain Real Madrid unbeaten start to the 2021/22 La Liga season this weekend with a win bringing them up to second place in the table overnight.

Images via Getty Images