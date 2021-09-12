WATCH: Celta Vigo secure shock early lead at Real Madrid

Celta Vigo have spoilt the party on Real Madrid’s return to action at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu tonight.

The Galicians were firmly billed as the support act in Los Blancos eagerly awaited comeback at their redeveloped iconic stadium this weekend.

However, despite Carlo Ancelotti’s side heading into the crunch clash with an unbeaten La Liga record so far in the 2021/22 season, the visitors have stormed into an early lead.

Despite scoring just one goal so far this season, Celta need just three minutes to take the lead in the Spanish capital, as Santi Mina pounced on a defensive mix up from the hosts to power home.

Celta are here to spoil the party! 👀 Santi Mina scores early on in Madrid's return to the Bernabeu 🔵 pic.twitter.com/O6w1HdDbjv — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 12, 2021

Ancelotti will now look to turn the tie around before half time with his side proving to consistently be slow starters in recent weeks.

Real Madrid have scored eight goals in league action in 2021/22 but just one of those strikes came in the first half of a match.

