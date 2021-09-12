Celta Vigo La Liga

WATCH: Celta Vigo lead Real Madrid at the break in Santiago Bernabeu return

Celta Vigo have retaken the lead in their enthralling La Liga clash away at Real Madrid.

The Galicians have refused to follow the script on a crucial night in the Spanish capital as Carlo Ancelotti’s side return to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since 2019.

The visitors needed just three minutes to take the lead in Madrid as Santi Mina pounced on a defensive mix up from the hosts to power home.

However, despite the setback, the home side immediately hit back as Fede Valverde’s cut back inside the box was bulleted home by on form Los Blancos skipper Karim Benzema.

But the tie took another twist before the half time whistle as Franco Cervi netted a bizarre second goal for Eduardo Coudet’s side.

The Argentinian international beat Thibaut Courtois with a cute close range back heel against the post but he stayed alive from the rebound to fire past the Belgian stopper.

