WATCH: Celta Vigo lead Real Madrid at the break in Santiago Bernabeu return

Celta Vigo have retaken the lead in their enthralling La Liga clash away at Real Madrid.

The Galicians have refused to follow the script on a crucial night in the Spanish capital as Carlo Ancelotti’s side return to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since 2019.

The visitors needed just three minutes to take the lead in Madrid as Santi Mina pounced on a defensive mix up from the hosts to power home.

Celta are here to spoil the party! 👀 Santi Mina scores early on in Madrid's return to the Bernabeu 🔵 pic.twitter.com/O6w1HdDbjv — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 12, 2021

However, despite the setback, the home side immediately hit back as Fede Valverde’s cut back inside the box was bulleted home by on form Los Blancos skipper Karim Benzema.

Benzema bounces in an equaliser! 🔥 Real Madrid's talisman strikes it off the ground and in off the crossbar ⚪ pic.twitter.com/cxnHUSkqrV — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 12, 2021

But the tie took another twist before the half time whistle as Franco Cervi netted a bizarre second goal for Eduardo Coudet’s side.

The Argentinian international beat Thibaut Courtois with a cute close range back heel against the post but he stayed alive from the rebound to fire past the Belgian stopper.

🇦🇷 Gol de Franco Cervi en el Bernabéu. pic.twitter.com/qHgMmKMgH4 — DataRef (@DataRef_) September 12, 2021

