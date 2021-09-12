Thomas Muller says ‘it’s a shame’ Bayern Munich will face a Barcelona side without Lionel Messi.

The countdown is on for the return of Champions League football next week, and one of the games of the first week will see Barcelona welcome Bayern Munich to Camp Nou.

The two serial title-winning clubs face off on Tuesday night, though expectation is not particularly big around Barca.

That’s largely because of the loss of superstar Messi over the summer, while Antoine Greizmann‘s departure has also seen Ronald Koeman‘s squad significantly weakened.

But ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Catalonia, Bayern star Muller is cautious given the unfamiliar team that awaits him and his teammates, even if he is disappointed not have the opportunity of taking on Messi.

“In general, it’s a shame that he is not there. When you play against a team that has Leo Messi, it’s something that gives additional motivation to everyone because we know what he has achieved,” he said, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

“I have to admit that, actually, I cannot assess Barcelona. Without doubt, without Messi, they will be a different team.

“It’s possible that without Messi they will have a player with more defensive contributions.

“I don’t know what awaits us. In any case, it’s a marvellous stadium and a great club.”

Both of these clubs will be hoping to improve in the Champions League this year having both crashed out against PSG last term.

Barca were comfortably beaten by the Ligue 1 giants in the Round of 16, while Bayern became PSG’s victims in the quarter-finals, losing on away goals.