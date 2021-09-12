Real Madrid pair Eden Hazard and Luka Modric return for Celta Vigo clash

Real Madrid have been boosted by some key returns from injury for tonight’s La Liga clash at home to Celta Vigo.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti has recalled key pair Luka Modric and Nacho Fernandez to his starting XI against the Galicians, following respective spells out with injury this month.

Spanish international Isco drops down to the substitutes bench with Gareth Bale ruled out due to a hamstring problem after a demanding week away with Wales.

Eden Hazard is also back in the team, despite picking up a minor knock on international duty, with David Alaba sidelined through injury in Ancelotti’s third change.

Ancelotti’s side are currently top of the table following the international break with Real Madrid back at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since 2019.

Celta boss Eduardo Coudet makes two changes two his team for the trip to Madrid with Jeison Murillo and Servi recalled to the side.