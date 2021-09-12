La Liga chief Javier Tebas has accused Real Madrid of psychologically kidnapping Barcelona over recent years.

Much has been made of Barcelona‘s decision to join Real Madrid in the ill-fated Super League earlier this year.

And eyebrows were again raised when Barca stood by Los Blancos in rejecting La Liga’s CVC deal, a deal that would have allowed the Catalan giants to keep Lionel Messi.

There are now concerns over the relationship between Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez.

But according to La Liga boss Tebas, the issue dates back before Laporta to former Barcelona presiden Josep Maria Bartomeu.

“With Bartomeu, we had a good and bad relationship. up until the point Barcelona denounced me one time at CSD (Consejo Superior de Deportes),” he told Sport.

“In the assemblies in recent years, they have voted against, together with Real Madrid.

“I feel as though at Barcelona there is a psychological kidnapping by Florentino and Madridismo, like an inferior complex.

“Laporta used the argent that Barcelona were out of the European Cup in the 50s and don’t want to return to that.

“That is the psychological kidnapping I’m talking about. I have already seen it with Bartomeu and I continue to see it with Laporta.”

The relationship between Barca and eternal rivals Real Madrid does seem to have ramped up since the return of Laporta, however.

Laporta returned earlier this year after being voted back in as Bartomeu’s replacement, and he has already had a controversial start to life back at Camp Nou given the Messi and Super League situations.

Though, Real Madrid’s Perez’s influence can’t be understated, according to Tebas.

“I think that Florentino is a very intelligent type, and Jose Angel Sanches, his general director, is more empathetic with European football,” he added.

“And all this glamour and knowhow, before someone has been in the world of football for 10 years.

“We have arrived at the extreme when, at the Joan Gamper Trophy meal, there was Florentino!

“Who could have imagined it? It doesn’t mean Laporta and Florentina can’t have a relationship, but Barcelona were in favour of the CVC deal until Real Madrid said no.”