Key injury returns for Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid edge out Espanyol as Griezmann ‘debut’ disappoints

Nacho and Modric return to Celta Vigo tie

Real Madrid have been boosted by some key returns from injury for tonight’s La Liga clash at home to Celta Vigo.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti has recalled key pair Luka Modric and Nacho Fernandez to his starting XI against the Galicians, following respective spells out with injury this month.

Read more here.

Atletico Madrid edge out Espanyol

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid sealed an added time 2-1 win away at Espanyol on their return to domestic action.

Los Rojiblancos maintained their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 campaign with French international Thomas Lemar scoring the winner in the 99th minute.

Read more here.

Griezmann endures frustrating second Atletico debut

Antoine Griezmann endured a disappointing return on his second debut at Atletico Madrid this weekend.

After missing a gilt edged chance in the first half, Simeone opted to replace him on the hour mark, with Portuguese star Joao Felix entering the fray as late goals from Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Lemar secured all three points.

Read more here.