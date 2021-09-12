Diego Simeone slams Espanyol time wasting in Atletico Madrid win

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was left frustrated at full time despite their 2-1 win away at Espanyol this weekend.

The defending La Liga champions returned to action with a key win in Catalonia as Simeone’s side retained their unbeaten record so far in 2021/22.

However, despite eventually securing all three points, Los Rojiblancos were forced to wait until the dying minutes to clinch the victory.

Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco netted an superb equaliser with seven minutes left before Thomas Lemar scored the winner in the 99th minute.

Simeone was angered by the amount of timewasting incurred by the home side despite his team pulling off a late comeback.

“It was a lot of minutes added on, I never saw so much time wasted in a match either”, as per reports from Marca.

“You just have to look at what happened during the match to see that.”

Simeone also reserved key praise for Lemar after the French international added time intervention proved vital.

The former AS Monaco winger contracted a stomach virus during international duty with Les Bleus this month, and despite losing over 3kg in weight in recent days, he came off the bench to massive effect at Power8 Stadium earlier today.

Images via Getty Images