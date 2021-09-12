Carlo Ancelotti hails Real Madrid goal threat on ‘imperfect’ Santiago Bernabeu return

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was keen to look for positives as his side clinched a 5-2 win over Celta Vigo.

Los Blancos returned to their newly redeveloped Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since 2019 with the home fans expectant of a straightforward win.

However, despite their pre game status as favourites, Real Madrid found themselves 2-1 down at the break.

Ancelotti’s players produced a stirring second half response as a Karim Benzema hat trick, coupled with a debut goal for Eduardo Camavinga and another strike from Vinicius Junior, sealed a vital three points.

The veteran Italian coach was in pragmatic mood at full time but praised the positivity of fan returns in Madrid.

“It has been a very good night, almost everything went well” as per reports from Diario AS.

“It was not perfect, but first game with an audience back here has helped us a lot.

“We lost two poor goals and that is something we have to work on, but the potential in attack was exceptional.”

The victory means Real Madrid retain top spot in the Spanish top flight alongside an unbeaten start to the domestic season in 2021.

Up next for Ancelotti is a trip Inter Milan in midweek Champions League action before returning to league matters away at Valencia next weekend.

