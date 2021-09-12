Barcelona have moved quickly to vaccinate its players and staff against COVID-19.

The pandemic has reached far beyond spot, but in the ultra-competitive sphere of football, clubs are terrified of losing players and staff through positive COVID-19 tests.

Players have to be tested every day as part of the current restrictions, and when a positive test strikes, it means a spell on the sidelines for a player and time away from the team for a coach.

Of course, we now know that vaccinations don’t prevent contraction of the virus, but recovery is improved, and with the Blaugrana keen to keep all of its players and staff safe, they have moved quickly to vaccinate them.

According to Mundo Deportivo, from the Juvenil section up to the first team, 99.9% of its playing staff have now been vaccinated.

And in terms of total staff, that’s playing and non-playing, they have already vaccinated 92% of its workers, working in conjunction with the local medical board.

That’s more than 3,000 vaccines handed out, and the rate compares favourably to the population of Catalonia, where 73.2% of people have received the first does, while 62% have been fully vaccinated.