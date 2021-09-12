Barcelona are expecting to meet Ousmane Dembélé’s agent next week to progress contract talks.

Dembélé is out of contract next summer and Barcelona are now keen to extend his deal due to failing to sell the winger.

The Frenchman was linked with a move away over the summer but after he picked up an injury during Euro 2020, any plans for a transfer were scuppered.

Dembélé remains out having undergone an operation, not due to return until significantly into October.

But Barcelona are still keen to extend the winger’s contract, albeit on a reduced wage.

And with talks said to be going well, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barca are expecting to meet Dembélé’s agent Moussa Sissokho next week.

A date is yet to be agreed, but according to the report, it’s possible the two parties will sit down on Tuesday ahead of Barca’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich at Camp Nou.