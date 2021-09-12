Atletico Madrid Espanyol

Atletico Madrid secure added time win at Espanyol

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid sealed an added time 2-1 win away at Espanyol on their return to domestic action.

Los Rojiblancos maintained their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 campaign with French international Thomas Lemar scoring the winner in the 99th minute.

Both sides had chances to edge in front in the opening stages with Adri Embarba denied and the returning Antoine Griezmann heading just wide.

However, despite enjoying more possession before the break, Diego Simeone’s side fell behind as Raul de Tomas nodded home Embarba’s cross.

Simeone’s side looked to increase the pressure after the restart with Lemar seeing a goal ruled out for offside by VAR before Yannick Carrasco netted an superb equaliser with seven minutes left.

But with an extended period of time allotted by the officials, Belgian star Carrasco broke into the box and squared for Lemar to sweep home the wining goal.

Up next for Atletico Madrid is their first Champions League game of 2021/22 with a home match against Porto.

