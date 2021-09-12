Antoine Griezmann struggles on Atletico Madrid return

Antoine Griezmann endured a disappointing return on his second debut at Atletico Madrid this weekend.

The French international secured a sensational deadline day loan move back to the Spanish capital from Barcelona until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Los Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone has consistently remained a big fan for Griezmann’s talents despite the 30-year-old making a controversial 2019 move to the Camp Nou.

Griezmann was named in the starting line up for Atletico’s last gasp 2-1 La Liga win away at Espanyol this weekend but he made little impact in his first appearance back with Simeone’s side.

After missing a gilt edged chance in the first half, Simeone opted to replace him on the hour mark, with Portuguese star Joao Felix entering the fray as late goals from Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Lemar secured all three points.

Atletico will now kick off their Champions League campaign in midweek with a home tie against Porto.

Images via Getty Images