Antoine Griezmann will make his second Atletico Madrid debut this afternoon.

The Frenchman returned to Atleti after around two years on deadline day, joining from Barcelona on an initial loan deal which contains an obligatory purchase clause in the case he plays more than 50% of the games he is available for.

And following his return, Griezmann has been handed a start at the very first opportunity.

Diego Simeone has started the Frenchman up top alongside Luis Suarez for Atletico Madrid’s clash with Espanyol in Catalonia today.

Angel Correa, who has been impressing in the front line of late, has dropped back into the midfield, playing in advanced midfield role alongside Marcos Alonso, with Koke just behind.

Yannick Carrasco starts at left wing-back alongside a centre-back trio of Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic and Felipe, while Kieran Trippier starts on the right, and Jan Oblak starts in goal.

There’s also some good news in that Joao Felix is included on the bench for the first time having undergone an operation on his ankle over the summer.