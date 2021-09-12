Carlo Ancelotti is expected to be forced into a change for Real Madrid’s clash with Celta Vigo today.

Los Blancos return to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time in more than a year today having played at Valdebebas while works are ongoing in their home ground.

Those works will continue into next year, but the stadium is now safe to host games, and Real Madrid have been cleared to return.

Supporters will be delighted to be back at home and watching their team for the first time in so long, especially after their first three games were played away this season.

But their side are likely to be without a key player Karim Benzema, who was very busy over the international break.

Now an international again having gone a number of years without representing his nation, Benzema played in all three of France’s games in a condensed break, starting two.

And after playing six games in quick succession to kick off the season, it’s expected Benzema will need to be rested here so that he can play in Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

As a result, Ancelotti will likely have to start Luka Jovic, while Mariano Diaz also has an outside chance of getting a call-up.