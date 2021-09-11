Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo marks his second Manchester United debut with a goal

Cristiano Ronaldo made his second debut for Manchester United in today’s clash with Newcastle United at Old Trafford. The Portuguese has just returned to the Premier League after a spell in Italy with Juventus, and was joined in the starting lineup by another debutant in Raphael Varane. Unsurprisingly, he put his new team in the lead in injury time at the end of the first half.

Cristiano previously played for the English side between 2003 and 2009, and will be determined to prove that, at 36, he still has what it takes to cut it at the elite level. The Portuguese is widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the sport. He’s scored 111 goals in 180 games for his country, and is the all-time leading men’s goalscorer in international football. He leaves Juventus having spent three years in Turin, scoring 101 goals in 134 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored six Premier League goals against Newcastle. Only against Aston Villa (8) has he scored more. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1qrc66Rdxi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 11, 2021

At Old Trafford, in his first spell, Cristiano contributed 118 goals in 292 games. Between his time at United and Juventus, he spent nine productive years in La Liga with Real Madrid; it was there, at the Santiago Bernabeu, that he really took his game to the next level, scoring a scarcely believable 450 goals in 438 games.