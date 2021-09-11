Serge Gnabry an injury doubt for Barcelona v Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry could miss out on their midweek Champions League trip to Barcelona.

The German international has played a key role for Julian Nagelsmann’s side so far in 2021/22 with two goals from four Bundesliga appearances so far this season.

However, the former Arsenal star was forced off injured at half time in today’s 4-1 win away at RB Leipzig, and according to reports from Mundo Deportivo he now faces a fitness battle.

An update on the 26-year-old is expected in the next 24 hours with Jamal Musiala the most likely to replace him if he misses out.

Barcelona have their own injury concerns ahead of the match with Jordi Alba reportedly on target to be fit in time to play but Sergino Dest is set to miss out.

La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman has already hinted his team are still suffering a hangover from their 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern in 2020.

