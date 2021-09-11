Paul Pogba willing to turn down Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain to join Real Madrid

Paul Pogba’s sole ambition is to join Real Madrid. The French midfielder’s contract with Manchester United expires at the end of this season, and it doesn’t seem likely he’s going to renew at Old Trafford. There’s a chance that he could even be made available for sale in January so United could avoid losing him on a free.

That’s according to ESPN as carried by Diario AS, while Mundo Deportivo allege that Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are both interested in competing with Madrid to acquire Pogba. It’s thought that he’d turn both down to secure his move to La Liga.

Madrid are keen to reinforce the midfield. Toni Kroos is currently out injured while Luka Modric is now 36. Casemiro has renewed his contract until 2025 and Fede Valverde has renewed his until 2027, while the 18-year-old Eduardo Camavinga has just been acquired from Rennes. Pogba, with a high profile off the pitch as well as ability on it, has been a target of Madrid’s for years.