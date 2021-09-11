Jordi Alba offers Barcelona fitness boost ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Barcelona star Jordi Alba is set to be fit in time for their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich next week.

La Blaugrana host the Bundesliga superpower at the Camp Nou on September 14 after not playing in La Liga action this weekend.

Alba played 90 minutes for Spain during the international break, in their 2-1 defeat away in Sweden, but a minor injury forced him to miss the following wins over Georgia and Kosovo.

However, according to reports from Diario AS, the 32-year-old is not a major injury concern, despite training alone following his return to Catalonia.

The positive news over Alba is likely to be balanced by a key absence on the opposite side of Ronald Koeman’s defence with Sergino Dest ruled out after going down injured with the United States.

Koeman will give Dest until the last minute to prove his fitness to face Bayern but the likelihood is for Oscar Mingueza to step in as cover.