Eduardo Camavinga set for Real Madrid debut

Eduardo Camavinga looks set to make his Real Madrid debut against Celta Vigo tomorrow night.

The French international joined Los Blancos in a deadline day move from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes last month after long running pursuit of the 18-year-old.

Due to the international break, the teenager only joined up with his new squad at the start of the week, but according to reports from Marca, he will start against the Galicians.

Carlo Ancelotti is boosted by some key returns for the return to domestic action with Luka Modric and Nacho Fernandez both back in contention following injury.

Full back pair Marcelo and Ferland Mendy are included in the match day squad and Ancelotti has a decision to make over who will start at left back on their return to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V CELTA VIGO

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Camavinga; Valverde; Benzema, Hazard