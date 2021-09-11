Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane named in starting lineup for Manchester United’s clash with Newcastle United

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the starting lineup by Manchester United for this afternoon’s clash with Newcastle United at Old Trafford. It’s his second debut for the club after just joining them from Juventus, and he’s joined in the team by Raphael Varane, who’s also making his debut for the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo's first Manchester United debut in 2003 ❤️ 18 years later and he's about to be reintroduced. pic.twitter.com/IT6tHySlXg — Goal (@goal) September 11, 2021

Cristiano previously played for the English side between 2003 and 2009, and will be determined to prove that, at 36, he still has what it takes to cut it at the elite level. The Portuguese is widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the sport. He’s scored 111 goals in 180 games for his country, and is the all-time leading men’s goalscorer in international football. He leaves Juventus having spent three years in Turin, scoring 101 goals in 134 appearances.

🚨 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐗𝐈 📋 The news we've all been waiting for… 🤩#MUFC | #MUNNEW — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 11, 2021

At Old Trafford, in that first spell, Cristiano contributed 118 goals in 292 games. Between his time at United and Juventus, he spent nine productive years in La Liga with Real Madrid; it was there, at the Santiago Bernabeu, that he really took his game to the next level, scoring a scarcely believable 450 goals in 438 games.