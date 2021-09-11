Camavinga and Griezmann in line for Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid debuts as injured Bale misses out

Camavinga set for Real Madrid debut

Eduardo Camavinga looks set to make his Real Madrid debut against Celta Vigo tomorrow night.

Due to the international break, the teenager only joined up with his new squad at the start of the week, but according to reports from Marca, he will start against the Galicians.

Griezmann in line for Atletico Madrid return

Antoine Griezmann is in line for his second Atletico Madrid debut in La Liga action this weekend.

The international break has delayed his second coming at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano but his looks certain to feature away at Espanyol tomorrow.

Injured Bale misses Celta Vigo clash

Gareth Bale will miss Real Madrid’s La Liga clash with Celta Vigo tomorrow night through injury.

Bale played a key role for Wales during the international break with a hat trick in their 2022 World Cup qualifier win over Belarus on the back of a sold start to the domestic season in Madrid.

Initial estimates hint the 32-year-old will also miss the Champions League trip to Inter Milan in midweek but he should be fit in time for next weekend’s tie at Valencia.

