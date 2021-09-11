Barcelona preparing Ousmane Dembele physically and mentally ahead of return from injury

Barcelona have a plan for Ousmane Dembele according to Marca. The club are sure he’s going to renew his contract and are determined to recover the best version of the Frenchman; in order to achieve the latter ambition, they’ve prepared a program for him designed to test him physically and mentally.

There had been a moment of tension between the club and the player when there was a suspicion Dembele intended on running down his contract at Camp Nou to secure a free transfer in the summer of 2022, but that’s passed and relations are now good. He’s expected to sign a deal until 2025 in the coming weeks.

Injury has plagued Dembele ever since he joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, forcing him to miss 89 games. The club have thus taken as much care in helping him prepare mentally for the new season as they have physically; he’s been handed the number seven shirt, feels important. Injured playing for the French national team during Euro 2020, he’s expected to return to first team action in late October or early November.