Barcelona preparing Dembele’s return as Pjanic speaks of poor relationship with Koeman

Barcelona preparing Ousmane Dembele physically and mentally ahead of return from injury

Barcelona have a plan for Ousmane Dembele according to Marca. The club are sure he’s going to renew his contract and are determined to recover the best version of the Frenchman; in order to achieve the latter ambition, they’ve prepared a program for him designed to test him physically and mentally.

Miralem Pjanic reveals Lionel Messi didn’t understand why Ronald Koeman wouldn’t play him

Miralem Pjanic left Barcelona this summer for Besiktas after a disappointing season. The Bosnian joined the Blaugrana in a part-exchange with Juventus that saw Arthur go the other way, but managed just 19 league appearances and 619 minutes throughout 2020/21. His relationship with Ronald Koeman wasn’t good, so much so that even Lionel Messi took notice.

Miralem Pjanic enjoyed playing with Paulo Dybala more than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo

“Dybala has a heavy weight on his shoulders, but he’s already a champion,” he said. “I was lucky enough to play with [Cristiano] Ronaldo and Messi. Cristiano and Leo are two extraterrestrials, but Paulo is the one I had the most fun with. It was beautiful as it was easy to find him between the lines and if you ask him for the one-two, you know the ball will be perfect.”

