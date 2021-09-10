UEFA chief hints at ESL exits from the Champions League

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has again warned the remaining European Super League (ESL) clubs over their place in the Champions League.

Nine of the original ESL members have withdrawn their intention to join the breakaway project after a major backlash from both UEFA and domestic FA’s and leagues.

La Liga duo Real Madrid and Barcelona have remained as members of the ESL despite firm opposition from UEFA and the ongoing threat of competitions bans.

UEFA have maintained their position of removing ESL clubs from their competitions, with players banned from domestic and international UEFA competitions, and Ceferin has reiterated his stance.

“I would not mind if they (the ESL clubs) left, it is very funny they want to create a new competition, and at the same time, play the Champions League this season” as per an interview with German outlet Der Spiegel, reported via Marca.

“Those guys have tried to kill football.”

Alongside his point on ESL clubs at risk of being thrown out of future Champions League competitions, Ceferin also took a swipe at Real Madrid over their move for Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos made a dramatic deadline day move to bring the Paris Saint-Germain star to the Spanish capital, and despite PSG rejecting their offer, Ceferin claimed it demonstrated Florentino Perez’s claims of financial hardship were unfounded.