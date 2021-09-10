Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has sent a warning to the club’s rivals this season.

Aguero is yet to play for Barca having picked up a 10-week calf injury ahead of his first season at the club following his free transfer from Manchester City.

But he is working towards a return with the view of making a comeback at some point in October.

Though, while Aguero has been out, Barcelona have lost Lionel Messi and loaned out Antoine Griezmann, significantly weakening their squad despite the signing of Luuk de Jong on loan.

And that will harm the Catalan giants’ chances of winning titles this season, but Aguero says he and his teammates simply must for titles and that rivals should not write them off.

“Being Barca, we have to fight for all the titles,” he told RAC1 via Diario AS.

“I don’t think we are favourites, but rivals have respect for us.

“I have played against Barca at a bad moment against City and I knew that they were Barca. Watch out for us.”

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League after a stuffing at the hands of PSG last season and fell out of the La Liga title race down the stretch.

The Blaugrana did look as though they might take the La Liga title at one stage, but they endured a collapse before the very final stages of the season when the race was whittled down to eventual champions Atletico Madrid and runners-up Real Madrid.