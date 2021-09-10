Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has issued an injury update having missed the opening weeks of the season.

The Argentine striker joined Barca on a free transfer after his contract expired at Manchester City, where he spent 10 years.

But it has been a nightmare start to life in Catalonia for Aguero, picking up a 10-week calf injury around the same time close friend Lionel Messi left the club.

The injury meant Aguero has missed all of Barcelona’s outings so far, and he is set to remain out until well into October.

But the veteran striker is working hard in a bid to shave some weeks off his expected return date.

“Very well, progressing a little,” he told RAC1 Sport via Diario AS when asked about his injury.

“There is not a forecasted date to return we are advancing and I hope to reduce some weeks.

“It’s pain and a problem close to the soleus. One has to have respect for the soleus, it’s treacherous.

“The last one went quite well.”

Aguero suffered through a series of injury issues during his final season at Manchester City, and Barcelona will have know they were signing an injury prone veteran.

But given his goal-scoring talent, the Argentina international could still play a more than useful role for Barcelona across this season when he does eventually return.