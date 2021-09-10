Neymar sets sights on Pelé record after latest Brazil goal

Former Barcelona star Neymar is hoping to surpass Brazil legend Pelé as his country’s top scorer.

Brazil continued their World Cup qualifying progress last night with a 2-0 home win over Peru in São Lourenço da Mata.

The second of the goals was scored by former Barca and now PSG star Neymar, and it was another big goal for the forward.

Having already passed Romario and Zico in the country’s all-time leading scorers list, now on 69 goals having only played 113 appearances, Neymar is now eyeing all-time leading scorer Pelé.

The Brazil legend finished his international career with 77 goals, meaning Neymar now has just eight goals to go to equal the record and nine to surpass it.

That’s a record Neymar will be looking to surpass by or during next winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

And the PSG star says it will be ‘an honour’ if, and perhaps when, the moment comes.

“I am also happy that, soon, if all goes well, it will be an to pass Pelé as the highest goalscorer of Brazil,” he said, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.