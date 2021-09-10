Lionel Messi broke down crying during Argentina duty last night as he once again showed his class.

Argentina made easy work of Bolivia in their World Cup qualifying clash, though much thanks to Messi, who scored a hat-trick.

But it wasn’t so much the hat-trick that got Messi all teared up.

The now PSG star was in tears because the fixture was Argentina’s first home clash since their Copa América glory over the summer.

The Copa América was one milestone Messi was desperate to complete in his career having failed to bring a trophy to Argentina for all of his club success.

But Messi managed to finally get it done over the summer, and last night, Argentina were able to celebrate their success in front of their fans for the first time.

Video of the day. Leo Messi crying tears of joy after finally celebrating Copa America with Argentinian people. 🇦🇷🏆 #Messi …and yes, it’s even more beautiful than his great hattrick scored tonight, becoming best South American scorer in history.pic.twitter.com/28Hbl7LBEZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2021

As you can see in the video above, Messi was reduced to tears of pride as watched fans react in the stands.

It was a truly beautiful moment for a player who has given everything to achieve success for his nation and to little avail for so long…until this summer.