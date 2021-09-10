La Liga has joined 10 other European leagues in signing a document aimed at FIFA.

FIFA’s plans to hold a World Cup every two years have been met with fierce opposition, and that is little surprise in a year we were treated two very entertaining competitions in Euro 2020 and Copa América.

In a world with a World Cup every two years, those competitions would likely be wiped out, but the biggest leagues in Europe also believe the plans would have an impact on the domestic game.

And it is for that reason why, as reported by Marca, La Liga has signed a document which has also been signed by the other 10 top European leagues, to oppose FIFA’s plans to change the format of the competition.

The document is said to detail the ‘drowning’ of club football’ due to the increased demands that would be placed on players with the new plans, and it’s clear opposition towards a bi-yearly World Cup has more opposition than support at this point.