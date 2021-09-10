Jules Koundé was all smiles as he returned to Sevilla on Thursday amid tension over his failed transfer.

The French centre-back was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea during the summer, but a deal could not be agreed between the two clubs.

Sevilla wanted the full value of Koundé’s release clause, which is understood to be €80million, and Chelsea were not willing to pay quite so much.

The result was that Koundé stayed, and it has been heavily reported that he is unhappy with how the transfer window panned out, wanting a departure this summer.

Despite that, it was all smiles for the Frenchman as he returned to Sevilla training following the international break, as you can see in the video below.

There were no tensions between Koundé and manager Julen Lopetegui, either, the pair sharing a warm embrace.

It seems it is water under the bridge for now as Koundé gets on with the task at hand, at least until January when rumours will, no doubt, resurface.