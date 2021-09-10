Carlo Ancelotti has welcomed back five players ahead of this weekend’s clash with Celta Vigo.

Real Madrid are back in action and back at the Santiago Bernabeu this Sunday as they prepare to welcome Celta.

Los Blancos have been away from their home ground for more than a year due to ongoing works, but the stadium has now been deemed safe enough to host games as work continues.

And ahead of the return home, Ancelotti has welcomed back four of his internationals, as well one injured star.

Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba and Luka Jovic have all returned to training ahead of the Celta clash.

Meanwhile, defender Nacho Fernandez has returned from injury after missing Real Madrid’s win over Real Betis.

Though, it’s not clear whether he will start having returned with Real Madrid having kept their first clean sheet in three games with the centre-back partnership of Alaba and Eder Militao last time out.