Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o has named his three favourite La Liga stars.

Eto’o enjoyed a long and successful career which saw him represent Real Madrid and Barcelona, retiring only two years ago.

Having only played for Los Blancos as a youngster, Eto’o is, of course, best known for his time at Barca.

The Cameroon international made 144 league appearances for Barca, scoring an impressive 108 goals, winning three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues on the way.

These days, Eto’o is an onlooker, and still a big fan of La Liga, he has been asked to name his three favourite current players in Spain’s top flight.

Interestingly, two of the players he named were from Real Madrid, while the other was an Athletic Club star.

He said: “I stay with (David) Alaba, Eden Hazard and Iñaki Williams.”

Alaba, of course, is a newcomer to La Liga having joined Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, while Hazard has struggled in his first two years in the Spanish capital.

Williams has been a much-talked about talent for some time, and he has enjoyed an impressive start to this season.