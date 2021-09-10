Atletico Madrid chief admits Saul Niguez wanted to leave

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has confirmed Saul Niguez did want to leave the club this summer.

Spanish international Niguez as linked with a move away from the defending La Liga champions ahead of the 2021/22 campaign after slipping down the pecking order for Diego Simeone.

Despite initial interest in a permanent exit from the Spanish capital, the 26-year-old eventually joined Premier League giants Chelsea on a season long loan deal.

The move was completed in the final minutes of transfer deadline day last month, but despite the apparent last minute nature of the transfer, Cerezo insisted an exit was always on the cards.

“Saúl wanted to leave. We accepted that was his wish”, as per reports from radio station Onda Cero.

“I did not experience the final minutes of the market in a very special way, in the end the window closed an hour later, and that gave a margin for moves.

“Saúl’s contract with Chelsea was completed at around 11:57 pm and we signed Griezmann as we wanted, we all ended up happy.”

Cerezo also stated his delight with the club’s summer transfer business as Simeone aims to defend his league title for the first time at the club.

Alongside the deadline day return of French superstar Antoine Griezmann, Simeone also brought in midfield pair Rodrigo De Paul and Matheus Cunha.