Here are your Spanish football headlines for Friday, September 10.
Griezmann debut contention
Antoine Griezmann could make his second Atletico Madrid debut as soon as this weekend after returning on a loan deal from Barcelona.
Atleti could be without Luis Suarez due to a small injury, meaning Diego Simeone might turn to Griezmann as soon as this weekend.
Los Rojiblancos take on Espanyol away from home on Sunday.
Aguero on being a starter
Sergio Aguero is still out with injury, but during an interview with RAC1, he was asked about his future challenge for a starting spot.
He said: “If you want to be a starter, you have to perform well and here no one has a secured place.
You have to always be 100%.
“I will do my best, I’ll surely start from the bench and give my best from there.
“I hope I can play many games and if I can be a starter, even better.”
De Jong talks Memphis
New Barcelona striker Memphis Depay has spoken about his relationship with former and new teammate Memphis Depay.
He told Marca: “I have a good relationship with him, I know him from PSV and we played well together.
“We understand each other without words, with football. And I hope that we continue well here.
“I also know Frenkie (De Jong).”