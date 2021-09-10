Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann eyes Atletico Madrid debut as Sergio Aguero sets objective

Here are your Spanish football headlines for Friday, September 10.

Griezmann debut contention

Antoine Griezmann could make his second Atletico Madrid debut as soon as this weekend after returning on a loan deal from Barcelona.

Atleti could be without Luis Suarez due to a small injury, meaning Diego Simeone might turn to Griezmann as soon as this weekend.

Los Rojiblancos take on Espanyol away from home on Sunday.

Aguero on being a starter

Sergio Aguero is still out with injury, but during an interview with RAC1, he was asked about his future challenge for a starting spot.

He said: “If you want to be a starter, you have to perform well and here no one has a secured place.

You have to always be 100%.

“I will do my best, I’ll surely start from the bench and give my best from there.

“I hope I can play many games and if I can be a starter, even better.”

De Jong talks Memphis

New Barcelona striker Memphis Depay has spoken about his relationship with former and new teammate Memphis Depay.

He told Marca: “I have a good relationship with him, I know him from PSV and we played well together.

“We understand each other without words, with football. And I hope that we continue well here.

“I also know Frenkie (De Jong).”

