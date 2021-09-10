Here are your Spanish football headlines for Friday, September 10.

Griezmann debut contention

Antoine Griezmann could make his second Atletico Madrid debut as soon as this weekend after returning on a loan deal from Barcelona.

Atleti could be without Luis Suarez due to a small injury, meaning Diego Simeone might turn to Griezmann as soon as this weekend.

Los Rojiblancos take on Espanyol away from home on Sunday.

Aguero on being a starter

Sergio Aguero is still out with injury, but during an interview with RAC1, he was asked about his future challenge for a starting spot.

He said: “If you want to be a starter, you have to perform well and here no one has a secured place.

You have to always be 100%.

“I will do my best, I’ll surely start from the bench and give my best from there.

“I hope I can play many games and if I can be a starter, even better.”

De Jong talks Memphis

New Barcelona striker Memphis Depay has spoken about his relationship with former and new teammate Memphis Depay.

He told Marca: “I have a good relationship with him, I know him from PSV and we played well together.

“We understand each other without words, with football. And I hope that we continue well here.

“I also know Frenkie (De Jong).”