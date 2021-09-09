Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Manchester United at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has been presented by Manchester United at Old Trafford after re-joining the club from Juventus this summer. The Portuguese previously played for the English side between 2003 and 2009, and will be determined to prove that, at 36, he still has what it takes to cut it at the elite level.

Cristiano is widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the sport. He’s scored 111 goals in 180 games for his country, and is the all-time leading men’s goalscorer in international football. He leaves Juventus having spent three years in Turin, scoring 101 goals in 134 appearances.

At Old Trafford, in that first spell, Cristiano contributed 118 goals in 292 games. Between his time at United and Juventus, he spent nine productive years in La Liga with Real Madrid; it was there, at the Santiago Bernabeu, that he really took his game to the next level, scoring a scarcely believable 450 goals in 438 games.